Dinner is the last meal of a day and it is normal if you are looking to for recipes that are not only good for weight loss but also is highly filling as well as sinfully tasty.

If you are on the lookout for healthy dinner recipes, try this zucchini pasta with creamy lauki and lauki and protein-packed paneer by celebrated nutritionist Leema Mahajan.

According to Mahajan, this dish is not only low carb and fibre high, but also loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural detoxifiers which is perfect for anyone on a weight loss journey or looking to eat clean

Follow the steps to rustle up this yummy and best of dinner weight loss recipes for your family-

Ingredients

1 zucchini whole shredded (Use a peeler to shred zucchini into thin strips)

For sauce

2 tomatoes

150gm lauki

5-6 garlic

½ red bell pepper / red pepper

60gm paneer made of double tonned milk

Method

1. Put light cuts on tomatoes, Boil / steam all these vegetables for sauce except the bell pepper and let these cool.

2. In the meantime, steam broccoli too

3. Now in a pan without oil, cook the sauce, add salt + pepper + oregano and let the sauce cook for 5-10 mins or u till it starts changing the colour.

4. Now mix zucchini shreds with the sauce, cook for 2 minutes until it mixes well.