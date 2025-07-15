Guwahati: Assam has reported 12 additional deaths from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the past week, taking the total number of fatalities in the state this year to 26, government officials confirmed.

The virus has now spread to 33 of Assam’s 35 districts, with only Dima Hasao and Hailakandi remaining unaffected. In response, the state government has issued alerts to all district health authorities.

“Japanese Encephalitis is endemic to Assam. Every year, we see cases of JE, and all three elements—the virus, the mosquito vector, and animal hosts—are consistently present. Assam accounts for nearly 50 percent of India’s JE caseload,” said Lakshmanan S, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

So far this year, Assam has recorded around 300 confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease. According to health authorities, cases have been steadily rising since April, with individuals of all age groups affected. However, children under 10 and adults over 60 remain particularly vulnerable.

“These cases started appearing in April and fatalities have been increasing. Though all age groups are impacted, the disease is more prevalent among children below 10 years and those above 60,” said Achyut Baishya, Principal of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Districts in Upper Assam—including Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Biswanath—have historically been considered JE hotspots. However, recent reports of infections from lower Assam districts such as Kamrup, Nalbari, and Goalpara indicate a widening spread of the virus.

Japanese Encephalitis is a rapidly progressing illness that can become critical within 2 to 4 days of the onset of symptoms. The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, with pigs and certain bird species serving as intermediate hosts.

Since 2013, the Assam government has conducted extensive JE vaccination drives, covering at least 1 crore people each year. The vaccine is also included in the state’s routine immunization programme for infants.

In 2022, Assam reported approximately 550 confirmed JE cases. Between 2020 and 2023, the state recorded more than 600 cases in total.