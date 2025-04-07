Manasi Ghosh wins Indian Idol season 15, takes home Rs 25 lakh & car

Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old singer from Kolkata, has been crowned the winner of the 15th season of Sony TV’s popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol’.

The grand finale, held on Sunday, April 6, saw Manasi outshine fellow finalists Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar to clinch the coveted title.

With her win, Manasi took home a shining trophy, a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs, and a brand-new car. Speaking to media after the victory, an emotional Manasi credited her mother for being her strongest support system throughout her musical journey. Her parents joined her on stage during the finale, where they spoke about the challenges she had overcome.

“My family was here for the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was blank at first, not knowing how to react. But all of us are really happy. Life has changed in a good way. It’s a national platform, and I’ve received love and blessings from everywhere,” said Manasi. She also shared that she plans to use her prize money to invest in her independent music career.

Manasi expressed deep gratitude towards the show’s judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah for their valuable guidance and honest feedback. “I always looked up to Badshah Sir and Vishal Sir. Shreya Ma’am was very sweet and detailed in her comments, which I loved. Vishal Sir, on the other hand, was direct. Whenever he was impressed, he’d be the first to give me a standing ovation,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Manasi added, “This show has taught me to both learn and unlearn. Even if you get bad comments, you can’t let that affect your next performance. You have to forget it and keep moving forward.”

Subhajit Chakraborty finished as the runner-up, while Sneha Shankar secured the second runner-up spot. Sneha also made headlines ahead of the finale when T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar surprised her with a recording contract a major boost to her budding music career.

The latest season of ‘Indian Idol’ wrapped up with a grand celebration, once again proving to be a life-changing platform for India’s emerging musical talents.