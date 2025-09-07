Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal met on Saturday and advanced plans to build a world-class museum in Guwahati to exhibit the Vrindavani Vastra, a 16th-century textile created under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva.

During their meeting, both parties agreed that the JSW Foundation will construct the museum, aligning with global standards and specifications laid out by the British Museum, which currently houses the Vrindavani Vastra in London.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma said, “Today, I had a detailed discussion with Smti Sangita Jindal regarding the construction of a world-class museum in Guwahati to house the priceless Vrindavani Vastra. This extraordinary 16th-century textile masterpiece, woven during the time of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, will come to Assam on loan in 2027.”

A Historic Step for Assam’s Cultural Heritage ?



Today, I had a detailed discussion with the Smti Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of @JSWFoundation regarding the construction of a world-class museum in Guwahati to house the priceless Vrindavani Vastra.



This extraordinary… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2025

The British Museum has agreed to loan the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for 18 months starting in 2027, on the condition that Assam displays it in a state-of-the-art facility.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarma first announced this development on August 30, highlighting the historic significance of the move.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the JSW Group will fund and develop the museum to meet international conservation and display requirements. In addition to the physical exhibit, the British Museum will create a high-quality digital replica of the textile, scheduled for unveiling in February 2026 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. This digital version will also be made available online for global audiences.

Artisans originally composed the Vrindavani Vastra, a nine-and-a-half-metre-long woven silk masterpiece, using 15 silk panels, which they later stitched together.

Commissioned by Koch King Nara Narayan, the textile features scenes from the life of Lord Krishna and includes poetic verses written by Srimanta Sankardeva himself.

Historians believe the textile traveled from Assam to Tibet, where the British Museum acquired it in 1904. The Vastra remains a powerful symbol of Assamese craftsmanship, combining intricate weaving with religious and artistic traditions from the 16th century.

The proposed museum not only aims to showcase this cultural treasure but also to cement Assam’s legacy on the global cultural map.