Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi recently praised former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for expressing his love for millets and the latter also agreed that it is highly versatile.

Millets have many health benefits, including helping with weight management, diabetes, and also for heart health.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To enjoy the goodness of millets in your regular snack products, try these out and transform your love for it just like PM Modi & also Tony Abbott-

1. Chef Urbano Millet Chips Spicy Treat

When snack time arrives, you can make it healthy with these millet chips packed with deliciousness of gluten free grains for an irresistible flavour and crunch that’s sure to satisfy. The best thing is that it is made with bold seasonings. It taste really good and you may just become obsessed with them altogether.

2. Snack-A Doodle Crunchy Chocolate Millet Cookies

Millets can turn out be fun when chocolates combine with it to form one delicious cookie enriched with nutrient dense dates and also real butter. These cookies which are a good source of protein, fibre, key vitamins, and also minerals doesn’t have maida and refined sugar and sweetened with dates and jaggery

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

3. Eat Better Co Millet Namkeen Combo

Explore a symphony of flavors with this Millet Namkeen Mixture Combo Pack, featuring four irresistible variations that capture the essence of Indian spices and tangy delights. It is a healthy, crunchy, chatapata alternative to your favourite Chivda, or Bhujia.

4. Eat Anytime Millet Bars Variety Pack

Enjoy the goodness of four nutritious, gluten-free types of millets—Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, and Quinoa- in the form of easy-to-carry, modern bars that are not only delicious but are also a perfect balance of nourishment and convenience. If you’re at the beginning of your fitness journey and exploring what suits your taste buds and lifestyle, this variety pack is the ideal option for you. Crafted to maximize their nutritional profile, this pack allows you to try different flavors or enjoy a little bit of everything.

5. Little Moppet Little Millet Noodles

These noodles made of little millet, also known as samai, a millet that’s suitable for kids and adults, is a rich source of thiamine, antioxidants and dietary fiber. These noodles which can be made within ten minutes doesn’t have added MSG, flour enhancers, preservatives or artificial flavors.

6. Amala Earth Millets & Nuts Muffin Mix

You can prepare these ready to eat muffins within a few minutes and it comprises of goodness of millets like Pearl millet (Bajra), Finger millet (Ragi), Sorghum (Jowar), Barnyard millet, Foxtail millet. It is a healthy alternative to chocolates and will prevent your child from an intention to go on a sugar rush spree.

7. Roasty Tasty Bajra Chikki

These nutrient rich chikkis are preservative and gluten free. The preparation of these chikkis happen with whole grain and dry fruits. It is a perfect bite sized healthy guilty pleasure for you to munch and also crunch whenever you want.