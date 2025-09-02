Agartala: Tripura’s per capita income is expected to rise to Rs 3.70 lakh by 2030 and reach Rs 19.86 lakh by 2047, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an oil palm plantation programme at Fatikchhara Tea Garden, Nath emphasized the role of agriculture and allied sectors in the state’s long-term growth, particularly as India approaches its centenary independence celebrations.

“Before our government came to power, the per capita income was Rs 1.40 lakh. It has now increased to Rs 1.98 lakh. By 2030, it is projected to rise to Rs 3.70 lakh, and by 2047, it will reach Rs 19.86 lakh per person annually,” Nath said.

He added that rising incomes will be accompanied by a rise in product prices, but the government’s priority is to double the earnings of farmers and local residents.

Nath highlighted Tripura’s oil palm cultivation initiative as a step toward reducing India’s dependence on edible oil imports, which results in significant foreign exchange outflows. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed self-reliance in edible oil, and Tripura is well-suited for oil palm cultivation,” he said.

The state government has signed agreements with Godrej Agrovet and Patanjali for oil palm plantation and processing. Godrej Agrovet will operate in North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts, while Patanjali will cover Khowai, West, Gomati, South, and Sepahijala districts.

Under these agreements, the companies will establish nurseries, provide seedlings, set up processing units, and purchase palm produce directly from farmers at their farm gates.

Additionally, at least one one-stop solution centre will be established in each district to support cultivators throughout the process.