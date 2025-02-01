Saraswati Puja, which is being celebrated on February 3, 2025, is a good time to celebrate the power and beauty of knowledge with good wishes to your friends and family.

It is celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the transition period from winter to spring.

These are some of the beautiful wishes. You can send it on WhatsApp to your people on Saraswati Puja 2025-

1. May Maa Saraswati help you in spreading the lamp of knowledge and bless you with abundance

2. On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, let the Goddess of Learning dispel away every form of darkness and help you gain success in every sphere

3. Let Binapani, the Goddess of Music, forever keep blessing you. Happy Saraswati Puja!

4. May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami give you the energy to start everything on a positive note so that success easily follows you

5. May Maa Saraswati help you find success soon in every endeavour. Happy Saraswati Puja!

6. Let the divine energy of Goddess Saraswati guide you on the path of learning so that you can soon reach your goal of prosperity

7. On this sacred occasion of Basant Panchami, may the Goddess of Learning help you embark on the route to success and prosperity

8. Wishing you a very happy Saraswati Puja 2025! Maa Saraswati, the divine mother, is coming today to bless you and your family

9. Wish you a glorious Basant Panchami! As this holy occasion heralds the arrival of the colourful season, may Maa Saraswati too bring colours of happiness in your life with the eternal light of knowledge!

10. As Basant Panchami marks the coming of spring, may the Divine Mother also bless your life with the vibrant vibes in this period of new beginnings.