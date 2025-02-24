Shivratri is being celebrated on February 26, 2025 and it is an auspicious day to give good wishes to your loved ones.

It is a day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati finally got married.

Some believes that meditating on the God of Gods on the sacred night of Mahashivratri can work wonders.

Some devotees believes is the night when Lord Shiva performed Tandav, the dance of cosmic creation, preservation, and destruction.

And for some others, it is the day when Lord Shiva descends down to Earth, especially to his city ‘Kashi’, and spreads joy among not just Gods, but also humans and Sadhaks.

These are the top wishes you can send to your people via WhatsApp on Shivratri 2025-

1. May the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri brings blessings of success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family

2. May Lord Shiva destroy every negativity in your life so that the pure light of positivity guides you towards a prosperous tomorrow

3. Let Lord Shiva, the Adi and Anant, helps you explore the endless possibilities in life successfully

4. On the auspicious night of Mahashivratri, may you find the glow of abundance and spark of happiness help you find bright fulfillments in life

5. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva destroy every obstacle in your path and help you reach your goals successfully

6. Lord Shiva, the God of Gods, is always there to help devotees like you and me. Happy Mahashivratri.

7. Let us meditate today and everyday on Lord Shiva to gain inner peace in the chaos of life. Happy Mahashivratri!

8. As Just as the moon reflects the light of the sun, may we reflect the divine qualities of Lord Shiva in our actions and thoughts. Happy Mahashivratri!

9. On the blessed day of Mahashivratri, may you gain the blessings of courage to move forward bravely from Lord Shiva

10. May Nataraj help you dance away in the journey of life with the music of happiness and drumbeats of fulfillment. Happy Mahashivratri!