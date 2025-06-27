Guwahati offers a peaceful escape from the urban bustle through diverse wellness retreats, yoga studios, meditation centres, Ayurvedic spas, and natural sanctuaries. Whether you’re seeking zen, healing, or soulful practice, these seven authentic spaces deliver rejuvenation for body and spirit.

Yogshakti (Health and Wellness Center), Hatigaon

It is located opposite the Bata Showroom in Namghar, Hatigaon. Yogshakti stands out as Guwahati’s premier yoga hub. Certified instructors provide individualized classes: Hatha, Vinyasa, and breathwork, ensuring each student, from beginner to advanced, feels supported.

Anuyoga, Khanapara

It was founded by Balinarayan Phukan, who is also the Founder and Head of the Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy at MSSV (Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya) and is located near Naren Square, Jayanagar road, Khanapara.

Anuyoga offers advanced yoga, meditation, and therapeutic sessions tailored to specific health issues. Students praise the studio’s caring atmosphere and holistic approach to well-being.

Kairali Ayurvedic Center, Basistha

It is located at BN SAIKIA PATH road, Basistha, Kairali Ayurvedic Center brings authentic Kerala-style therapies to the Northeast. It offers Panchakarma, Abhyanga, and stress-relief treatments under trained Ayurvedic practitioners. The serene setting enhances the healing experience for body and mind.

Bodhi School of Yoga, Zoo Road Tiniali

With branches across India, the Bodhi School of Yoga near Zoo Road Tiniali, is a haven for aspiring yoga instructors and practitioners alike. It offers internationally certified courses and daily sessions for all levels, rooted in traditional yet dynamic teaching.

AK Yoga Centre & Holistic Hub

It is located near Doordarshan Kendra, Zoo Road Tiniali. AK Yoga Centre blends ancient yogic wisdom with modern holistic techniques. Their focus on mindfulness, asanas, and therapeutic sessions has made them a community favourite for wellness seekers in Guwahati.

Patanjali Yogpeeth North East, Mirza

It is located in Mirza. This Patanjali Wellness Centre provides yoga therapy, Panchakarma detox, acupuncture, and Ayurvedic treatments under expert doctors. Since opening in October 2024, it has gained trust for its integrated approach.

Himalayan Yoga and Meditation Centre, Six Mile

It is located in Six Mile along GS Road; the Himalayan Yoga and Meditation Centre offers a peaceful retreat in the city. It is rooted in the Himalayan yogic tradition; the centre conducts guided meditations, breathing techniques, and spiritual wellness programs ideal for mental clarity.

Why choose these places?

Each recommended space offers authentic wellness experiences:

1.Holistic healing through Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy

2. Certified instructors and personalized attention

3. Mindfulness and meditation integrated into daily life

4. Convenient locations across Guwahati’s key neighbourhoods

These seven wellness havens in Guwahati cater to your diverse needs. Be it for beginner yogis, stressed professionals, or those yearning for deeper healing; each space stands on genuine practice, skilled guidance, and heartfelt care. Explore one (or more), and find your sanctuary of calm, strength, and renewal in the heart of Assam.