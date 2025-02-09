Weekly Horoscope: February 10–16, 2025

As the cosmos align, the week ahead brings unique opportunities and insights for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, our expert astrologer, offers predictions to help you navigate the week with clarity and confidence. Here’s what the stars have in store for you:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (March 21–April 19)

The week begins on a positive note, with success and financial stability in focus. Support from siblings will help your plans progress smoothly. However, Tuesday and Wednesday may bring moments of worry or sadness about the future. By Thursday, your mindset will shift, bringing happiness and timely completion of tasks. Support from children will boost your confidence, and Saturday will see your plans moving forward successfully.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This week, your savings may increase, and you’ll feel inclined to stay home until Tuesday. Be cautious about trusting others with important tasks. From Wednesday onward, work-related opportunities and financial gains are likely, including the recovery of stuck funds. Friday will be uneventful, but Saturday requires caution—financial issues and disputes may arise. Drive carefully.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The Moon’s transit brings positive changes, ending past challenges and boosting your confidence. Financial matters will improve, and loan-related issues will resolve by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday bring increased income and happy family events. However, Friday and Saturday may bring minor worries. Land-related matters could also prove beneficial this week.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

The week starts with obstacles, especially in securing funds for essential tasks. Unnecessary expenses and tension may linger on Tuesday. From Wednesday, things improve, though loan-related negotiations may face hurdles. Thursday brings stable income and better work conditions. Friday may bring minor troubles, but Saturday will see progress and strength in your endeavors.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

The week begins with happiness and good income. Work will be completed on time, and you’ll receive support from others. However, be cautious on Wednesday and Thursday, as others’ mistakes could cause issues. From Thursday night, things will turn in your favor, with good news and support from children. The week ends on a positive note.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

The Moon’s transit creates favorable conditions, making tasks easier to accomplish. Success will come with minimal effort, and significant achievements are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday bring luck and strength in disputes, along with property benefits. Thursday and Friday may bring sadness and reduced income, but Saturday will see a turnaround, with travel and monetary gains likely.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Income will remain steady, and you’ll find joy in your children’s achievements. Legal matters will favor you, and stuck funds will be recovered. Thursday and Friday will be favorable, but Saturday may bring unexpected expenses and minor issues. Stay cautious.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

This week may have its ups and downs. Initial obstacles and financial worries are possible, so avoid loans. From Tuesday to Wednesday, happiness and success will come with friends’ support. Thursday and Friday will be productive, and Saturday will bring family support and work-related success.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

The full Moon brings happiness and increased income. You’ll feel drawn to spiritual and natural mysteries, and auspicious travels are possible. However, Wednesday and Thursday may bring sudden expenses—avoid unnecessary purchases. Friday and Saturday will bring joy, especially through your children’s achievements.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

The week starts positively, with success and potential wealth gains. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring relaxation and support from others. However, Thursday and Friday may bring sadness and increased expenses. Issues related to children may arise, so avoid going out alone. Saturday will bring good news and time with friends.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

The fifth Moon’s influence brings courage and support from family and siblings. Tuesday and Wednesday may spark interest in buying property or traveling. Thursday and Friday will increase happiness, with time spent at auspicious events. Work-related troubles will ease, but Saturday may bring minor tension.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

The week begins with financial struggles and unnecessary expenses, but things will improve by Tuesday evening. Wednesday and Thursday bring happiness, support from children, and increased income. Friday and Saturday will be marked by achievements, travel plans, new connections, and appreciation from others.