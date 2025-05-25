Weekly Horoscope:

As the celestial tapestry unfurls, woven with the threads of planets and stars, each zodiac sign steps into a week rich with possibilities and challenges. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Renowned astrologers have charted the course for each zodiac sign, revealing hidden opportunities and potential pitfalls.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

Unexpected shifts may arise this week due to Saturn’s influence, leading to a somewhat pessimistic outlook. You might feel surrounded by negativity, even unintentionally. Married individuals can anticipate financial gains from in-laws, courtesy of Jupiter, alleviating existing monetary concerns. Take time to consider investments carefully to avoid potential pitfalls. This week presents a wonderful opportunity for a picnic with loved ones or close friends, reducing stress and strengthening bonds. Excellent news regarding a salary increase is on the horizon, potentially delivered personally by your superior, boosting both your position and status, earning you increased respect. Students will thrive as parents acknowledge their efforts, possibly resulting in a new laptop or book, enhancing focus for studies.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):

Prioritize homemade meals over fried outside food for better health. Regular morning and evening walks away from home will also contribute to your well-being, demanding increased health consciousness. Financial opportunities abound this week with Jupiter’s presence, but constant vigilance is key to seizing them. Neglecting these chances could lead to missed benefits. You’ll strive for family harmony and stronger relationships, yet may lack reciprocal support. Seek advice from experienced individuals in such situations. Business partnerships will flourish if you actively build the firm; otherwise, consider clarifying terms or planning an exit strategy. Higher education pursuits demand significant effort but will be blessed with good fortune, aiding in successful recall of subjects.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):

Anger or offense this week could negatively impact your health, particularly with Jupiter in your Moon sign. If such situations arise, avoid disputes with close friends or family by letting go of past grievances and actively calming your mind and body. Good fortune and luck will be on your side this week. Therefore, avoid hasty actions, work with patience, and only invest money after careful consideration and trust in life’s natural flow. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will bring immense joy. Their achievements will fulfill your expectations, bringing tears of happiness as your aspirations materialize through them. Professionals can anticipate a positive week with improved observational and analytical skills from Saturn’s placement.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):

You’ll feel highly emotional this week, struggling to control your feelings. Your peculiar demeanor might confuse others, leading to agitation. It’s best to avoid outwardly displaying your emotions. Your financial standing will remain favorable this week, influenced by Saturn. Planetary alignments will bring more opportunities for income, particularly during this period, and your respect will also grow. However, your messy lifestyle might not be appreciated by household members, causing friction. Adjust this habit and prioritize personal hygiene for better family harmony. Creative individuals may face significant challenges, experiencing self-doubt regarding their capabilities, potentially leading to professional insecurity. Strive for your best performance to avoid reprimands from parents and teachers, ensuring a positive week.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):

This week brings physical and mental improvements. However, be mindful of potential mental strain due to Saturn’s placement, which could negatively impact your health. Maintain discipline in health matters. Minor real estate and financial transactions are favored, but avoid significant investments. If unavoidable, seek guidance from an older or more experienced individual before committing. Positive news will lead to celebrations with friends and parties. Be cautious, though, as returning home intoxicated might agitate family members. Avoid actions that could embarrass you or damage your reputation at home. Personal life’s ups and downs could cause restlessness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating on work, leading to future challenges. Pay attention to your appearance at school or college, as it reflects your personality.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Jupiter’s position this week benefits your health. Engage in physical activity to maintain well-being and reduce stress. This also helps prevent infections within your family environment. Your tendency to flaunt superiority might lead to excessive spending on comforts, entertainment, and appearance. Exercise self-control in such situations. Be extra cautious at home to ensure your words or actions don’t harm loved ones or family members. Take a break from work to focus on family and understand their needs. You might feel lazy or like a victim this week, yet you’ll crave appreciation for your efforts. This drive will open up excellent opportunities for career advancement. Students might plan trips with friends, but prioritize finishing pending classes first.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):

Elderly individuals are advised to exercise caution with their health this week, as joint or back pain might arise, potentially incurring expenses. Those with existing loans may find repayment difficult due to Rahu’s influence, stemming from a lack of savings. Prioritizing savings is advisable going forward. Your emotional nature this week may lead to arguments with family members; it’s best to avoid conflicts to prevent isolation. A competitive atmosphere at work will motivate you to complete tasks quickly, but excessive effort could lead to exhaustion. Students will experience mixed outcomes. The latter part of the week is highly favorable for both initial and higher education, bringing success. Maintain focus on studies to avoid mental confusion.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):

Positive health changes this week, thanks to Saturn’s influence, will enhance your ability to communicate openly in professional and social settings. Your courage and self-assurance will grow, enabling confident decision-making. Your precarious financial situation will undoubtedly improve. You’ll have opportunities to spend money you couldn’t before, but this might increase your expenses. Even minor negligence with money can be detrimental in such circumstances. You’ll likely have numerous chances to build positive relationships with your father or older brother. Show them respect and value their opinions and advice to improve home conditions. Professionally, this week appears promising; you’ll resolve issues, allowing focused work on career goals. Students with clear aspirations should prioritize efforts, avoiding ego. Improved performance will earn admiration.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Overeating this week could lead to health issues like food poisoning or stomach problems; focus on improving these habits. Saturn’s influence demands careful consideration of your finances. You might receive returns from old investments due to Jupiter, but satisfying others’ unwarranted demands could lead to significant financial loss, creating future problems. Learn to say “no” effectively. Household matters will highly occupy you, impacting your work efficiency and behavior with family. Stellar movements will highlight your administrative and leadership skills, helping you establish your identity and gain respect at work. Expect complete support from female coworkers. Personal life’s return to normalcy will shift your focus to studies, eliminating distractions and leading to exam success.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):

Consider incorporating yoga and exercise after dinner this week, dedicating time you previously couldn’t. To achieve this, leave work promptly to ensure timely dinner and digestion through a short walk. Focus your efforts in this direction. If married, take extra precautions for your children’s well-being this week, as poor health might lead to significant expenses, potentially deteriorating your financial situation. Friends will offer support, but minor family disagreements may disrupt peace, causing negative feelings. Recklessness could lead to misplacing important work documents, stalling tasks. Your senior officer might reassign significant projects. Students anticipating exams will achieve better-than-expected results by concentrating on academics from the start, leading to success.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):

This week brings relief from acidity, indigestion, and arthritis. Still, guard against minor issues like coughs and colds. You’ll feel energized, and unexpected profits may come your way. Allocate a portion of this profit towards social activities. Jupiter’s influence will enable you to arrive home from work earlier. Discovering an old family book or photograph will trigger nostalgic memories. The workplace will feel affectionate and cheerful this week, thanks to Saturn’s placement, leading to successful completion of crucial projects with coworker support. This allows for an earlier departure from work and valuable family time. A child’s academic success may inspire healthy competition, prompting you to replace unproductive pastimes with dedicated study, delighting your family.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 11

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):

You’ll be highly emotional this week, finding it hard to control your feelings. Your peculiar demeanor might confuse others, leading to irritation. It’s best to avoid overtly displaying your emotions. Prioritize saving money this week, as a creditor might request payment. Returning it could lead to financial difficulties, while refusing might damage your reputation. Jupiter’s position will help you resolve family challenges through spirituality. However, despite efforts, family discord may cause continued mental anxiety. You might feel overwhelmed by multiple responsibilities, increasing mental stress and a sense of failure in meeting deadlines. Past educational efforts will yield positive returns this week. This is an excellent time for college admissions. Competitive exam students will need to put in more effort.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 7