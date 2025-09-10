Guwahati: The State Election Commission (SEC), Assam has launched a dedicated Grievance Redressal Portal ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The digital platform offers citizens a direct and streamlined way to lodge complaints related to electoral issues, including Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, misuse of government machinery, voter intimidation, procedural lapses, and other malpractices.

Designed with a user-friendly interface, the portal allows complainants to upload supporting evidence in the form of photos, videos, or documents.

Each grievance is assigned a unique tracking number, enabling real-time monitoring of complaint status and resolution.

“This application ensures that no misconduct goes unaddressed and reinforces people’s faith in the electoral process,” a senior SEC official said, stressing that public participation remains the backbone of free and fair elections.

Observers note that the initiative sets a benchmark for electoral reforms in the region, ensuring that the BTC polls are conducted with greater fairness, inclusivity, and transparency.