Weekly Horoscope: Oct 5-Oct 11, 2025

This week, from October 5, 2025 to October 11, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Go with the flow, Aries! Expect changes to your plans that are simply out of your hands. The smart move this week is to let go of control and simply surf the wave of circumstances. At work, you may have to deal with a overly controlling colleague; resist the urge to push back and wait for the energy to shift. Be mindful not to take out workplace frustration on your loved ones—work on yourself instead. Look out for an old friend who may ask for a favor or deliver a pleasant surprise. You’ll find calm and grounding by spending time outdoors. Finances look promising, showing gains, but it’s a critical time to sharpen your savings strategy.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Focus on the present moment, Taurus, as it’s the only thing you can truly control. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and watch how your positivity impacts those around you. This shift in mindset could lead to more involvement in a group project or international collaboration. Self-employed Bulls are poised to launch a bold new plan or strategy that will undoubtedly make waves in your industry. In love, it might be time for a final, decisive break. If forgiveness is impossible, aim for total detachment and move on. Property-related finances require you to be vigilant and informed about current laws. Health matters are strong.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Calm is your superpower this week, Gemini. You may encounter people who are actively trying to provoke you; the best reaction is no reaction at all. Remember how inconsequential they are in your grand scheme. Be prepared for last-minute plan changes or rescheduling—having a Plan B ready is wise. Family life is smooth as you tackle your responsibilities with ease. Elders might need some reassurance, and a little quality time with your children will relieve any stress. Look forward to happy news! You could discover a pleasant financial surprise or a definitive sign that your health is on the mend. Stay positive and spread the good vibes.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Slow down and observe before you speak or act, Cancer. You need to be highly vigilant at work, as a manipulative individual may be playing a game you’re unaware of. Trust few and be cautious about who you confide in—some people are only nice as long as you are useful. At home, address any unease with a loved one by being ready to speak and truly listen. Avoid making hasty moves. Legal battles may be a long haul; hang in there and focus on the long-term perspective with your investments. You’ll find a sigh of relief regarding your health.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)

Progress is slow but steady, Leo, even if it feels like one step back for every three steps forward. Dig deep for patience and keep your momentum despite delays and obstacles. Your excellent work ethic is being noticed, even if no one is complimenting you yet. Loved ones need you to be more sensitive; someone close could use your advice or support, so offer it freely. You may need to take charge of an elder’s health, focusing on diet and doctor visits. Watch out for seasonal allergies. Financially, you have stability, but you need to be more organized with your paperwork.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Be wary of big talk, Virgo. Someone is making a lot of promises that will turn out to be just hot air. It’s not malice—they simply lack the time to follow through. Expect sudden travel plans to materialize. Major life changes are on the horizon; trust your intuition and start getting ready, even if you can’t see the specifics yet. An unpredictable person may disappoint you in matters of the heart. Visitors and news from overseas are likely. A lost valuable will be found. Be cautious about lending or borrowing money. Health shows gradual recovery.

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Make peace with the past, Libra. Holding onto old grievances is stealing your present-day peace—whatever happened, happened. If life has felt like a struggle lately, that feeling is about to lift. Job seekers and students, it’s time to showcase your talents to make a strong impact. Commit to a healthier lifestyle and enlist your partner in your mission. A younger woman may act in a self-centered way; simply observe her true colors without reacting. Be cautious with your spending, especially if you’ve been extravagant lately.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

It’s time to put up some boundaries, Scorpio. Conserve your energy by recognizing people who are simply draining your time for attention, not for solutions. Start saying “no” without guilt. Clearly distinguish between those who genuinely want to connect and those who only reach out for favors. You may need to refuse a sibling who repeatedly asks for money. Land disputes or property matters will be a test of your patience. Money owed to you may require a few reminders on your part. Keep a close watch on your diet.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Once you’ve made up your mind, you are unstoppable, Sagittarius. You are more assertive and determined than ever, but watch out for conflict—not everyone is happy with your ambition. Pause before sending angry communications as tensions could escalate quickly. If married, expect potential power struggles with your spouse or in-laws; keep your temper in check. Finances show gains and long-term promise. Plans for moving to a new home or city are beginning to take shape. Health is manageable as long as you maintain your inner calm.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Goodbyes are necessary for growth, Capricorn. Don’t feel guilty about letting go of toxic people or environments. You might be walking away from a draining job or boss whose behavior is affecting your health. Self-employed Goats will see a desired response from a new strategy or pricing structure. If you are in research or education, look forward to pleasant surprises. Relationships run smoothly when you drop all expectations of a certain someone. Find peace in solitude and while doing things you love. Slow down to gather your energies. Financially, you are beginning the process of building resources for your next big dream.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

This week is all about mergers, alliances, and partnerships, Aquarius. Negotiations and plans begin favorably—you realize that two heads are indeed better than one. A breakthrough idea at work will fire up your team, boosting morale and leading to rewards. Take initiative to discover new professional opportunities. This is an excellent phase for engagements or marriage. Singles may finally decide on the right person. Good news brings harmony and joy in a joint-family setting. Trust your own financial judgment and don’t let anyone dictate how you manage your income. Health improves when you consult a specialist who is committed to your healing.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Your deep intuitive ability is your gift, Pisces. You have a knack for knowing what’s going on beneath the surface, making people feel safe in your presence. At work, you will find yourself getting noticed, with your boss relying more on your opinions and suggestions. On the personal front, a hunch about a friend may turn out to be true. A mother figure might need you to adopt a more responsible attitude. Watch out for low energy—stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Your money luck remains good.