Movies made by Studio Ghibli are often described as “animations that heal the soul” — and for a good reason.

These films carry a greater significance than simply being a pack of good animations or visuals, and engaging plots.

In today’s world that is addictive with speed and perfection, only a few things offer comfort like the Studio Ghibli films.

Whether it’s the whimsical castle of Howl’s Moving Castle that floats in the sky or the breeze rustling through the leaves of My Neighbour Totoro, Ghibli movies feel more like a hug and less like simply animations.

First things come first: What or who is Studio Ghibli?

Well, Studio Ghibli, Inc. is a Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo. It came into being on June 15, 1985. It is the brainchild of directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. They have produced around 25 feature films till that, with their most popular being Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997).

But the main question is — why do people all around the world love them so much? Here are a few reasons that could tell us why people are obsessed with Studio Ghibli.

Handcrafted visuals:

Artists’ dedication to art is clearly visible in the animations of Studio Ghibli where every frame is hand-drawn.

The company prefers quality over quantity with meticulous attention to detail in every frame, often utilizing earthy water and acrylic paint.

Every mundane detail like the flow of dust, the mist, and the cozy streets of Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) came to life with precise minute details.

Their art style is a signature, incorporating visuals and elements form Japanese folkore and myths, while strongly putting emphasis on nature and the environment.

Empathetic yet strong characters, even female:

One of Studio Ghibli’s hallmark is the use of powerful and relatable protagonists – especially girls or female characters.

They are compelling and don’t rely on superpowers or romance to shine.

For example, Chihiro from Spirited Away starts of as a timid and scared girl, but she soon undergoes a transformative stage and grows into a brave, resourceful, compassionate girl while she works to save her parents.

Another great example is San from Princess Mononoke who got an upbringing from wolves in the wild, becomes a fierce warrior and protects the forest and its inhabitants from the outside world especially human encroachment. She shares a strong connection with nature.

Deep themes of nature:

Their themes of nature mainly suggest growth and healing.

People in today’s generation are in high need of personal space for growth, rest, a break from jobs that thrive for overproductivity.

Studio Ghibli doesn’t shy away from sad themes, but they also offer hope to those in need, providing emotional respect and personal growth which the hustle and bustle life of this generation fails to

provide.

There’s a therapeutic quality to how the films explore loss, change, and emotional healing – especially in Grave of the Fireflies (1988).

Slow-paced yet compelling storytelling:

Rather than creating the action-packed rhythm of the mainstream movies or other anime movies, Ghibli films follow a calming, mundane-focused rhythm in their stories.

Characters pause to appreciate the view of nature around them, to cook a simple meal, and to simply sit and contemplate.

These movies prioritize character development and emotions over the stunts that drive the commercial movies of today’s generation.

This slow pace gives viewers a feeling of peace and a breather from the daily life.

The Philosophy of ‘Ma’:

Hideo Miyazaki says that ‘Ma’ is an important element in storytelling. ‘Ma’ is a Japanese word or concept that essentially mean “empty space” or “a moment of rest”.

It gives the characters in the Ghibli movies to halt and take a deep breath as well as providing the same for the viewers.

Instead of using dialogue to say what the character is feeling, Ma lets the viewers to experience what the character is feeling along with them.

When Roger Ebert, from 2002, tells Miyazaki about “gratuitous motion” in his films where a character sighs or goes still, or do something extra not to advance the story but to give a meaning to the time and place they are in, Miyazaki says, “We have a word for that in Japanese. It’s called Ma. Emptiness. It’s there intentionally.’ It is no exaggeration that many people thinks of Studio Ghibli films a lifeline for themselves.

It don’t preach or push an agenda. It simply create while looking into the simple things of life.

The movies tell an ordinary story that is beautiful in its own sense, that gives a feeling of tenderness, truth, and awe. These films make us stop and look down to see and appreciate the things of the everyday life.