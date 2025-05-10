Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until May 25

Guwahati: Air India announced on Friday, May 9, 2025, that it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 25, following security concerns in the region.

The decision comes after a missile attack occurred near Tel Aviv’s airport on Sunday, May 4. In response to the incident, Air India had initially suspended operations until May 6, later extending the suspension to May 8. The latest announcement adds another extension, pushing the suspension to May 25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

#TravelAdvisory

Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.



For more information, please… — Air India (@airindia) May 9, 2025

Air India is the only Indian airline that operates direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv, with a usual schedule of five flights per week.

“Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025,” the airline stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On May 4, amid the escalating tensions, Air India was forced to divert its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi as a precautionary measure after the missile strike near the Tel Aviv airport.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as needed.