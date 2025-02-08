Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost the New Delhi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Verma.

Verma, a two-time West Delhi MP and son of former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, won by a margin of over 4,000 votes ¹.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kejriwal, who has been battling corruption charges and the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, had won the New Delhi seat in 2013, 2015, and 2020 with significant margins.

However, this time around, Verma’s aggressive campaigning, which focused on Kejriwal’s alleged neglect of civic issues in the constituency, seems to have paid off.

Verma’s victory is a significant achievement for the BJP, which is set to return to power in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus. The party is currently leading in 47 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 22 seats.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!