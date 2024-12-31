Guwahati: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for resident individuals to file belated or revised Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2024-25.

Originally set for December 31, 2024, the new deadline provides taxpayers until January 15, 2025, for submissions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The extension, announced on X by the CBDT, uses the board’s powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

It applies to individuals who missed the initial July 31, 2024, deadline or need to revise their previously filed returns.

Late filers are subject to fees: Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 for incomes above Rs 5 lakh. Filing revised returns allows taxpayers to correct errors and avoid penalties.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The extension offers relief to taxpayers and encourages compliance amidst low ITR filing rates, with only 6.68% of India’s population filing returns in FY 2023-24.