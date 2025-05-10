Char Dham Yatra helicopter services suspended

Guwahati: The Char Dham Yatra helicopter services have been suspended with immediate effect, officials confirmed on Saturday, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Acting on directives from Delhi, authorities have halted all helicopter operations supporting the Char Dham pilgrimage, a decision that is expected to significantly impact devotees, particularly those traveling to Kedarnath.

This development follows a tragic helicopter crash on May 8 near the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi district. The accident claimed six lives, including five female pilgrims and the 60-year-old pilot.

One individual sustained serious injuries in the crash. The private helicopter was en route to the Gangotri temple when it went down.

Officials have stated that helicopter services will remain suspended until further notice. Additional details are awaited as investigations and security assessments continue.

