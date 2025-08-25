New Delhi: The Delhi HC has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order asking to Delhi University to disclose information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s bachelor degree.

Justice Sachin Datta gave the order on Monday.

During the course of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, argued that the order “deserved to be set aside for the “right to privacy” superseded the “right to know”.

Mehta, added that the university was willing to share with the court its record related to the PM’s degree.

However, it cannot reveal the same for “scrutiny by strangers” under the RTI law, News 18 wrote.

The CIC following an RTI application on December 21, 2016, had made way for the inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978.

Modi also cleared BA the same year.

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

There’s no doubt that the HC order comes as a huge relief for the University which has been battling this contentious issue for long.

PM to head panel

Meanwhile in another development, Prime Minister Modi will head panels for celebrating the birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reports news agency PTI.