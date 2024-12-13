Delhi schools receive another hoax bomb threat

New Delhi: At least 16 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering a massive search operation by multiple agencies.

The threats were later declared as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found. This is the second such incident in a week.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The affected schools include Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, and Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, among others.

The email received at 4:30 am asked the schools to “reply back” to check the demands of the sender.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati University receives bomb threat, panic grips

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the bomb threat emails as “extremely serious and worrying,” expressing concerns about the impact on children’s studies.

This incident marks the second time this week that Delhi schools have received bomb threats.

Earlier, over 40 schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threats via email, demanding $30,000 to stop the alleged explosions.

Also Read: Manipur: Three PREPAK-P cadres arrested for extortion in Thoubal

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned that in a similar manner, a bomb threat email sent to the Assam Police on Thursday evening stating that there were explosives planted at the Gauhati University.

The email claimed that explosive devices had been planted at seven locations within the campus.

“The threats targeted seven locations of the varsity campus including the Vice-Chancellor’s Building, the IST Building, and the RCC 2 hostel,” said an official.

The incident, which led to widespread panic among students and staff, was triggered by threatening emails sent to the Guwahati Police by an unidentified individual, said the official.

Following the threat, authorities immediately initiated emergency protocols.

Students and faculty were evacuated from buildings and the campus was cordoned off.

Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious devices were found so far.

The police are investigating the source of the threat and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.