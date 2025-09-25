Guwahati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s call for India’s Gen Z to fight against alleged vote theft.

Speaking at the 2025 India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “If someone loves Nepal, they can stay there.”

He criticized Rahul Gandhi’s call for Gen Z to follow the example of protests in Nepal that removed the previous government. “India’s youth don’t have time for protests. Gen Z thinks differently. Rahul Gandhi is on his own—his appeal won’t work,” Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question from India Today’s Marya Shakeel, who asked about the opposition’s appeal to younger generations, particularly those born between 1997 and 2012, to protect India’s democracy from vote theft.

After accusing the government of vote fraud last week, Rahul Gandhi urged students and Gen Z to stand up for democracy. He promised to support them in their fight.

Fadnavis also spoke about the differences between India and Nepal, noting that India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, and its youth are thriving in fields such as startups, AI, engineering, and biotechnology. “The youth of India are leading globally,” he said.