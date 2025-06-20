Guwahati: The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via the Nathula Pass in Sikkim resumed on June 20, 2025, after a six-year hiatus, with the first batch of 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers setting off for the sacred journey.

The yatra was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) near the Sino-Indian border in East Sikkim.

The Governor praised the resumption of the pilgrimage and credited the central government for its continuous efforts in reviving the route.

C S Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of Sikkim’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, welcomed the pilgrims on behalf of the State Government and the people of Sikkim. He assured that all arrangements for the pilgrims’ safety, comfort, and smooth travel had been made in coordination with various departments and paramilitary forces.

Governor Mathur highlighted the deep religious and cultural significance of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim for upholding the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava”. He also advised the pilgrims to prioritize their health during the high-altitude journey.

This year, 750 Indian pilgrims have been selected for the yatra—500 will travel via Nathula in 10 batches, and the remaining 250 will proceed via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

The flag-off marks a significant moment in re-establishing spiritual and cultural ties with the sacred Himalayan pilgrimage site after several years of disruption.