Guwahati: A 13-year-old Afghan boy miraculously survived a 1,000 km flight from Kabul to New Delhi after hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air aircraft, India Today has learned.

The boy, a resident of Kunduz, was discovered by airport authorities upon the plane’s arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on September 21. Officials described him as visibly nervous. In a photo obtained exclusively, he is seen wearing a beige Pathani suit and a black coat.

During questioning, the boy revealed that he had intended to travel to Iran but mistakenly boarded the Delhi-bound flight. He had carried only a small red audio speaker, which authorities recovered from the landing gear compartment. He was sent back to Kabul the same day on Kam Air’s return flight, RQ-4402.

Experts say stowing away in a plane’s landing gear is extremely perilous. The compartment is cramped, smaller than a car boot, and passengers risk being crushed when the landing gear retracts. Temperatures at high altitudes can drop to -50°C, and oxygen levels are dangerously low.

Despite the extreme conditions, the boy survived unscathed. He told authorities that curiosity had driven him to make the hazardous journey, which could have easily been fatal.