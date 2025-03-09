Guwahati: India triumphed over New Zealand in a thrilling final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, securing a four-wicket victory to clinch their record third title.

India chased down a target of 252, reaching 254/6 in 49 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This victory secured their third Champions Trophy title, following wins in 2013 and a shared title in 2002.

New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, posted a total of 251/7.

India’s spinners played a key role in restricting the Blackcaps, with Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 45) taking two wickets each.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami contributed with one wicket apiece. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) were the standout performers for New Zealand, playing crucial knocks to guide their side to a competitive total.

India’s chase got off to a flying start, led by Rohit Sharma, who smashed a brilliant 76. Shreyas Iyer added a valuable 48. While KL Rahul finished with an unbeaten 34 to help India cross the line with four wickets to spare.

Following the match, Rohit Sharma praised the crowd for their support, saying, “The crowd here has been magnificent. It’s not our home ground, but they made it feel like home. Our spinners, in particular, were brilliant today.”

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, acknowledging India’s dominance, said, “We were beaten by a good side today. Our spinners also did well, but India’s spinners were world-class.”

Rachin Ravindra was named the Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance throughout the competition, scoring 263 runs and taking three wickets.

While Virat Kohli, reflecting on the win, said, “It’s been amazing to bounce back after a tough Australian tour. To win the Champions Trophy means a lot. We have so much talent in the dressing room, and it feels great to help the younger players as they take their game forward.”

India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 cements their position as a dominant force in world cricket.