Guwahati: A controversy has erupted following the alleged violation of both the Forest (Conservation) Act (F(C) Act) and the Forest Rights Act in the purported handover of forest land to Adani Group for a new thermal power plant in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The move has drawn sharp criticism, as it appears to bypass critical environmental and social safeguards mandated by Indian law.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The land in question is part of the Paglijhora PRF (Protected Reserved Forest) under under Parbatjhora Forest Division in Kokrajhar district. Crucially, in April 2025, Forest Rights were officially accorded to indigenous people over 280 hectares of this very forest land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

This recognition also led to the conversion of these villages into Revenue Villages, acknowledging the long-standing habitation and rights of the local communities.

However, despite this official recognition of indigenous rights, the legal status of the land undeniably remains ‘forest’.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This designation necessitates mandatory clearances under Section 2 of the F(C) Act, along with a comprehensive Environmental Clearance, for any non-forest activity such as establishing a thermal power plant.

Sources indicate that the actual motive behind recent administrative actions now appears to be to facilitate M/s. Adani. Disturbingly, the land was reportedly handed over to the company vide letter No BTC/LR/803/2025/18 dated April 19, 2025.

This direct transfer, without the prerequisite forest and environmental approvals, is being widely condemned as a blatant and clear violation of both the Forest (Conservation) Act and the Forest Rights Act.

Mandatory Environmental Clearance Bypassed?

Environmental clearance is a non-negotiable process in India for the establishment or expansion of thermal power plants. It is designed to rigorously assess and mitigate the project’s potential environmental impact.

The process involves several critical steps: first, the project proponent must submit a detailed application outlining the project. Next, the application is screened to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required, followed by scoping, where the specific issues to be addressed in the EIA are determined.

Public consultation is essential for gathering feedback and addressing community concerns, after which an expert committee reviews the EIA report during the expert appraisal phase.

Finally, environmental clearance is granted only if the project is deemed environmentally acceptable.

Thermal power plants are significant contributors to environmental degradation, posing major concerns regarding air pollution, as they release harmful pollutants like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides.

They also cause water pollution by requiring substantial water for processes such as coal washing and cooling, which can lead to contamination if not managed properly.

Furthermore, land degradation can result from activities like coal mining and waste disposal, and noise pollution is generated by plant operations.

Moreover, these plants are required to strictly comply with emission norms, including limits for sulfur dioxide (SO2) and other pollutants, which are periodically updated.

Beyond environmental clearance, projects on forest land explicitly require forest clearances, and consent is also needed under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

An environmental clearance is typically valid for five years for the commencement of construction or operation.

The alleged direct handover of forest land for a thermal power plant, bypassing these fundamental legal and environmental procedures, raises serious questions about transparency, adherence to law, and the protection of indigenous rights and environmental integrity.

Environmental activists and local people are now calling for immediate intervention and a thorough investigation into the matter.