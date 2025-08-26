Horoscope Today | 26 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 August 2025.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Money matters are likely to be advanced today through your intuition and inner power, Aries. You may get a hunch that your idea for bringing in some extra money just might work. At least look into it. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it until you know the facts. You might also rediscover a neglected talent that you could find quite useful at this time.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

A surge of inner power could have you feeling like you can move mountains, Taurus. If you’ve been contemplating a course of action that others believe impossible, this is the time to get it going. Career matters, romance, and creative projects could all be advanced considerably by careful effort on your part. Give it some thought, write down your ideas, consider all contingencies, and move ahead!

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Memories from your past could resurface, Gemini. You might wonder why you’re suddenly thinking about them, but they probably represent a release of old emotional hang-ups that have been holding you back. By midafternoon you should feel more focused, determined, and ready to take on just about anything. This is definitely a great day to start new projects or complete old ones.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Today represents a beginning in many ways. A friend from the past could reappear in your life, Cancer, and bring up memories both pleasant and disconcerting. Don’t worry too much about it. This probably represents a much-needed release. You might also become involved with a group that embodies goals about which you’re passionate. New friends could also come your way. Expect a few surprises from all sides!

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Emotions could be running high today, Leo. Someone in your entourage may have a problem with an authority figure, and political issues could come up. You may feel powerful right now and tempted to throw your hat into the ring. However, it’s best to stay out of anything political and channel that power and passion into your own project. That’s far more likely to bring positive results.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Heightened mental powers might have you spending a lot of time reading or doing research of some kind, Virgo. Your curiosity is especially high right now. You might even consider advancing your education in some way, especially since new interests have been stimulating you for some time. New friends in fascinating fields might have started you thinking. This is a good time to look into this.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Libra, your intuition is increased today to the point where you feel like a mind reader, like you could deduce the thoughts and motives of people you’ve never met before. Reading about news events might bring sudden insights as to how they’re going to turn out. You could decide to put this ability to work advancing your financial condition. Do this if you can, within reason. Your insights are probably correct!

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You should be feeling especially passionate at this time, Scorpio, especially regarding partnerships. Romantic partnerships definitely call for an evening together! Professional and creative partnerships call for a new project that you believe in strongly. Look to events in other states or foreign countries for inspiration. Something begun in places far away could capture your imagination.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

If you’ve been feeling less like yourself lately, Sagittarius, a surge of inner power could push you over the top and make you feel strong and healthy again. You could decide to finish the unfinished tasks around you today. You might get most of them done by day’s end. Don’t forget to enjoy yourself, however. You will want to make the most of your newfound energy.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

A surge of passion could dominate your day unless you find an outlet for it, Capricorn. An intimate evening with a lover would be a good idea. Creative passion is also strong, and you could be hit with sudden inspiration, perhaps influenced by distant places. Don’t be afraid to take time out from your mundane chores to pursue this inspiration. Creativity is as important as anything else.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A romantic evening at home with your partner could bring the two of you closer, Aquarius. Your emotions are intense right now, so you need to use your intuition to judge exactly how much of your feelings you should reveal. An intellectual passion could also come your way. You might discover a new field of interest and you’ll want to bury yourself at home studying it for hours.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Information received from far away could excite your passion to learn more about a subject, Pisces. You might be inspired to use your new knowledge in a project that includes a partner. Your mind is extremely insightful at this time, so if you face decisions, this is the day to follow your heart. Don’t be surprised if you find your telepathic abilities expanded as well!