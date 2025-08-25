Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that individuals evicted from encroached government land would be removed from voter lists in those areas.

Sarma was in a day long programme at Margherita in Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

The CM framed the move as a defence against a “demographic invasion” by “illegal infiltrators” in Upper and North Assam.

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and activists, who accuse the BJP-led government of targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims and undermining democratic rights ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Since June 16, 2025, 13 eviction drives across multiple districts have displaced 6,000 families, reclaiming 1,19,548 bighas of land.

Sarma alleges that 10 lakh acres remain encroached, particularly by “illegal Bangladeshis.”

He emphasised on protecting Upper and North Assam, claiming Lower and Middle Assam’s demographics have already shifted.

In Margherita, he noted 10,000–12,000 “unknown persons” as targets for eviction.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties have condemned the policy, alleging that it disproportionately affects Bengali-origin Muslims.

Critics, including former Chief Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, argue that eviction does not legally justify voter disenfranchisement.

Evictees have approached courts, facing challenges to re-register before the 2026 polls.

Sarma has clarified that indigenous groups like the Moran and Ahom will receive land rights, fueling accusations of selective targeting.

He also slammed Delhi-based activists for portraying evictions as a “humanitarian crisis,” vowing to continue the drives.

The policy follows a Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, criticized as redundant post-NRC.

With over 15,270 families evicted since 2016, Assam’s social fabric and constitutional protections face a critical test.