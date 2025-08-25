Guwahati: Over 40 people were indisposed allegedly due to food poisoning at Moran’s 2nd Dikhari village on Sunday.

The occasion was a community meal (Maha Prasad).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The indisposed included children and women of the Dibrugarh district of upper Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Magisterial probe ordered into Tamulpur youth’s death after road accident

The patients have been admitted to Moran-Tilaikhar Community Health Centre, Khowang Primary Health Centre and Lengeri Adarsh Hospital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Four of the critically ill patients were transferred to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh.

Assam Minister Bimal Borah visited the village, met the patients and medical staff and assured full support to handle the situation.

Officials, including Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Maheswar Sonowal are closely monitoring the process.

Authorities have urged villagers to exercise caution, maintain hygiene, and immediately report any symptoms to the nearest health facility or District Food Safety Officer.