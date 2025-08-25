Agartala: BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb tore into the erstwhile CPI (M) dispensation over its apathy toward gymnast Dipa Karmakar.

Deb was quoted by The Indian Express stating, “Tripura girl Dipa Karmakar faced some problems during selection in an international gymnastics event, but the current CPI(M) state secretary (Jitendra Chaudhury), who was then the chairman of a sports organisation, did not help her.”

Karmakar did feature in the tournament, courtesy of former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP leaders, he added.

Deb vented his ire while Kumarghat in Unakoti district in the presence of Karmakar.

Slamming the CPI (M), Deb termed it as an ‘emergency party’.

“Swami Vivekananda advised the youth to go to the playground. But the communists aimed to misguide the youth by making them participate in rallies. They never wanted welfare for Tripura and its people,” he added.

Karmakar missed the bronze by a whisker at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Karmakar made history when she became the first Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the final vault event at Rio Olympics.

However, she did win a bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She also bagged the bronze at the Asian Championships.

The champion gymnast plagued by injuries called it a day last year.

She nurtures the dream of training young gymnasts.