Guwahati: India in a first, has test-fired Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile platform.

The new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-P, took off the coast of Odisha .

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the test from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island, showcasing the missile’s advanced capabilities.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh posted, “India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features. The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility. Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.

The missile has a ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (INS) and a micro inertial navigation system (MINS), with optional GPS and NaVIC satellite navigation.

The Agni-P missile has in the past, demonstrated high accuracy in its previous tests, making it a reliable deterrent against potential threats.