Srinagar : Global transportation company Uber recently launched India’s first water transport service at Dal Lake in Kashmir.

Tourists who visits Dal Lake can now enjoy a beautiful riding experience on Uber Shikara which is also Asia’s first water transport service.

Tourists can book Uber Shikara, which is a perfect blend of tradition with innovative technology, through the Uber app.

However, they can book the rides 12 hours prior and up to 15 days in advance.

Each Uber Shikara ride can accommodate up to four passengers. It is only available for one-hour bookings daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The pricing of the rides of Uber are at government regulated rates. This eliminates the need for bargaining for tourists that is quite common among visitors visiting the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The transportation company has partnered with seven local shikara owners with plans to expand the fleet based on user demand.

The tourists can find the seven shikaras at Nehru Park which is a popular island hub on Dal Lake.

Moreover, Uber is also not charging any amount of fees from its shikara partners ensuring that the benefits of the full fare is directly procured by them.

Uber Shikara marks a significant milestone for the company as it is the first water transport offering in Asia after similar services in select European countries like Italy.

The transportation company, renowned for its cab services, recently has unveiled a suite of safety enhancements.

It aims at creating a more secure and comfortable experience for its riders in India, with a special focus on female riders and drivers.

It has introduced Audio Recording and Women Rider Preference to offer increased safety on Uber trips.

Uber has also made the launch of Safety Preferences.

This now allow Uber riders to personalise safety features like RideCheck, Share My Trip, and Audio Recording to activate automatically on every Uber trip.

Uber, along with Bengaluru-based NGO Durga, aims to step up efforts to sensitise drivers on appropriate conduct, especially with regard to women riders.

These enhancements reaffirm Uber’s commitment to redefining safety standards in mobility

As per reports, 95% of female riders cite safety as their top reason for using Uber, while 84% believe that taking an Uber is the safest way to get home.