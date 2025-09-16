Guwahati: The Income Tax Department extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–26 by one day, shifting it from September 15 to September 16, officials confirmed on Monday.

This marks the second extension; the original deadline was set for July 31, 2025.

In its official statement, the department explained that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier moved the deadline to September 15, but decided to provide one more day to accommodate taxpayers facing ongoing technical issues on the e-filing portal.

“We extended the ITR deadline to September 16 to assist taxpayers encountering difficulties due to portal glitches,” the department noted.

Officials also announced scheduled maintenance of the e-filing system from 12 am to 2:30 am on September 16 to implement necessary updates.

Despite the challenges, the department reported a significant milestone: over 7.3 crore returns were filed by September 15, surpassing last year’s total of 7.28 crore. “We thank all taxpayers and professionals for their cooperation and encourage remaining filers to complete submissions without delay,” the statement added.

The department urged taxpayers to avoid waiting until the last minute to reduce the risk of errors or penalties. To support users, it confirmed that its helpdesk will continue offering 24×7 assistance via calls, live chat, WebEx sessions, and social media channels.