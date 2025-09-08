Guwahati: A top LeT terrorist on Monday was killed and three Armymen injured during an encounter in the Guddar forest area of J&K’s Kulgam district.

The deceased terrorist has been identified as Rehman Bhai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His was found in the Guddar forest area.

The operation started following the Jammu and Kashmir Police providing specific intelligence.

A joint search was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF.

Security officials said two to three terrorists may still be stuck in the area. Additional forces have been deployed, and an encounter remains underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress,” the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X.