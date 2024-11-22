Guwahati: After trailing in the early rounds, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM-led INDIA bloc has staged a remarkable comeback and is now leading in at least 50 of the 81 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA, which had a commanding lead when vote counting began, is currently ahead in 26 seats.

The elections for all 81 seats in the state assembly were conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20, with a voter turnout of 67.74 percent. The second phase recorded a slightly higher turnout at 68.95 percent.

Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Hemant Soren, BJP leader Babulal Marandi, and AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto. Marandi has predicted that the NDA will secure over 51 seats, while Congress leader and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed confidence that the JMM alliance will win more than 50 percent of the seats.

Stay tuned for live updates as the political fate of Jharkhand is decided.