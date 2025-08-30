Guwahati: Call it bizarre!

A Kochi branch of Canara Bank was a ground for full-fledged ‘histrionics’ over an alleged ban on beef within the premises.

Peeved and perturbed, protesters feasted on beef to express their resentment towards the move engineered by the recently-appointed regional manager, a native of Bihar.

India Today reports that the protesters infuriated with the regional manager, staged a protest by gorging onto beef.

Members of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) had planned a protest against the manager over his alleged mental harassment of officials.

But post-the beef ban, the protest got a new dimension.

The demonstrators served beef and parotta (a kind of flatbread) outside the office.

The protest also garnered support from several Kerala political leaders.

Independent MLA backed by Left, KT Jaleel lauded the demonstration, saying, “No Sangh Parivar agendas would be allowed in Kerala.”

Bihari Canara Bank Manager: “No beef in Kochi office from today.”



Kerala staff: “Noted. Let’s host a Beef Festival instead.” ??



When bans meet Malayali spirit ? Resistance becomes a recipe. ?#BeefFry pic.twitter.com/4rVwb5LlMJ — Indian (@BrethrenIndia) August 29, 2025

“What to wear, what to eat, and what to think should not be decided by superiors. This soil is red. The heart of this land is red. Wherever the red flag flies, you can speak out and act against fascists without fear. No one will harm you. When communists are united, the comrades will not allow anyone to raise the saffron flag and undermine the well-being of the people. That is the world. That is the history of the world!” he wrote on Facebook.

A federation leader SS Anil said, “A small canteen operates here, and beef is served on select days. The manager informed the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served. This bank functions according to the guidelines of the Constitution. Food is a personal choice. In India, every individual has the right to choose their food. We are not forcing anyone to eat beef. This is simply our form of protest.”

Kerala had been witness to a number of beef protests especially against the central government’s 2017 diktat limiting cattle sales for slaughter.

But this one for sure invites special attention.