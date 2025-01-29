Guwahati: At least 30 people have lost their lives and 60 others have been injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh venue in Prayagraj.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip during Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, leading to the tragic casualties.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath announced that a judicial inquiry into the incident will be initiated.

The inquiry will be conducted by a three-member commission, headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, with former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh.

The government has been closely monitoring the situation from the Chief Minister’s control room, the Chief Secretary’s control room, and the DGP’s control room throughout the day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Continuous meetings have been held, and there has been ongoing communication with the administration.

Since morning, the government has been receiving guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, Railway Minister, Governor, and other officials, the Chief Minister added.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Opposition leaders from across parties, expressed their condolences to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the ‘amrit snan,’ the traditional bathing ritual of the akharas that was postponed due to the stampede, resumed at 2:30 pm.

The procession, though more subdued than usual, was led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.