Kolkata: It’s now BJP vs TMC in West Bengal over Dandiya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s participation in dandiya on Wednesday at a puja pandal in Kolkata triggered a huge row.

The video which went viral comes amid the deaths of 10 people in the city and its suburbs died in overnight rains.

The BJP has minced no words in criticism the CM’s actions.

In a post on social media platform X, BJP’s Amit Malviya said, “Not even 24 hours since Kolkata was drowning and 11 people were electrocuted to death, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee found it appropriate to indulge in revelry and play dandiya during a Durga Puja inauguration in Bhawanipur’s Chakraberia. How insensitive can one be? Mamata Banerjee is the very epitome of it”.

Not even 24 hours since Kolkata was drowning and 11 people were electrocuted to death, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee found it appropriate to indulge in revelry and play dandiya during a Durga Puja inauguration in Bhawanipur’s Chakraberia.



How insensitive can one be? Mamata… pic.twitter.com/5iY16ECPLy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

“Barely 24 hours have passed since 10 Bengalis lost their lives due to electrocution, a tragedy that happened because of the complete failure of Mamata Banerjee and her government. And yet, look at her, instead of mourning with the people of Bengal, she is out playing dandiya,” read a post from the BJP’s official handle.

“She is not even pretending to care anymore. Her actions show that she has become a dictator who believes she is above accountability and that her PR will manage everything and the remaining few journalists on her payroll will cover up for her!!” the post read.

However, TMC has retaliated.

“This is the first time that Kolkata has had cloudburst rain. Which was in a record amount, which is 20 per cent of the entire year’s rainfall,” said senior party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Ghosh also praised the CM’s efforts in mitigating the crisis.

“The situation has returned to normal in most places. Then, why is the opposition criticising the Chief Minister? What happens to their Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat when waterlogging occurs? If there is such terrible rain, the opposition will play cheap politics here too. First, look at your own states,” he added.