Kolkata: It’s time for Mamata Banerjee to take a trip down the memory lane.

Yes the former Union Railways minister on Friday reminisced her achievements at the helm of the coveted department on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13.61 km of metro lines in Kolkata and launch train services on three routes.

The metro lines include Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar section, the Sealdah-Esplanade section, and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section.

In a veiled dig at Modi, she proudly harped on the initiatives she had taken to expand the metro routes in Kolkata.

Taking to X, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid. Later, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I had the additional privilege of taking part in execution of the projects. From the State, I arranged free land, paved roads, arranged rehabilitation of displaced people, removed impediments, and ensured all help in the execution of projects. Our chief secretaries successively held series of coordination meeting to ensure integration of execution agencies. My planning as Railways Minister got fulfilment in my participation in execution. Expanding Metro infrastructure has been a long journey for me. Allow me some nostalgia today.”

As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 22, 2025

Mamata’s comment is only a reflection of her dismay at he way credit for the expansion of the metro lines has been ‘hijacked’ by the NDA dispensation.

In fact, time and again, she had been going hammer and tongs on the Modi-led govrnment on the latter’s claims over a plethora of policies envisaged by her during her stint with the ministry.

The Prime Minister will be unveiling the metro lines today but as per reports, Mamata may skip the event.

Of late, she has been at loggerheads with the Centre over SIR, alleged torture on Bengali migrant workers and others.

Her post on a significant day is set to give a new impetus to the Modi vs Mamata political animosity.