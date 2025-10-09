Guwahati: A spell of clear weather and improved air quality has offered residents of Jaynagar, a border town in Bihar, a rare and breathtaking view of the snow-covered Himalayan range, with Mount Everest standing tall on the horizon.

Situated on the banks of the Kamla River, which originates from a glacier in Nepal along the India-Nepal border, Jaynagar offers a unique vantage point where the world’s highest peak appears aligned perfectly on the map.

Locals say that when skies are free from fog, clouds, and pollution, the Himalayan peaks become distinctly visible, creating a spectacular sight.

The phenomenon is particularly noticeable during Chaitra-Baisakh and Ashwin-Kartik, spanning the periods from Vasant Panchami to Holi and Ram Navami, and later from Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima, when the air remains crisp and visibility is at its peak.

From taller buildings and the barrage across the Kamla River, the Himalayan peaks display a mesmerizing play of colors — copper to gold to silver at sunrise, and silver to gold to bronze at sunset, gradually fading into the evening sky.

Jaynagar also serves as the starting station of Nepal’s only railway line, with passengers from Janakpur, Nepal, often traveling to Jaynagar to board trains, making the town a hub of cross-border connectivity and culture.