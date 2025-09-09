Guwahati: It was a foregone conclusion and the numbers didn’t lie. NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday won the much-awaited Vice-Presidential elections.

Radhakrishnan will be the 15th Vice-President of India. He won the V-P polls bagging 452 votes while Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody who added, “I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC.”

The total number of vote caste were 767, out of which 752 were valid and 15 were invalid said Mody.

Opposition INDIA alliance nominee Reddy was no match to Radhakrishnan who romped home by a comfortable margin.

The V-P polls were necessiated by the sudden and shocking resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Dhankhar stepped down citing health reasons though the conjecture directed at his estranged ties with the Narendra Modi-dispensation.

Radhakrishnan’s nomination was a prudent strategy on the part of BJP to gain ground in Tamil Nadu where the saffron party would fight the assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK.

The Tamil plank played by the astute Modi-Amit Shah jodi did take the ruling DMK by surprise.

Yet MK Stalin’s party decided to stay loyal to the opposition conglomerate.

Radhakrishnan has five decades of public service – serving as a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu BJP president, and the Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

His election is also significant as he will be the first OBC leader from South India to hold the office of Vice-President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory stating, “Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “”Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure.”

Dhankhar too praised Radhakrishnan.

“Your elevation to august office reflects trust and confidence by representatives of our nation,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my warm congratulations to Shri C.P Radhakrishnan ji on being elected to the office of the Vice President. With his rich and vast experience and firmly rooted values in Indian culture, Radhakrishnan ji will add immense value to the august office and will be a fitting custodian of the Upper House. I thank all the NDA partners and others for voting decisively in favour of this mandate.”

Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court who also had a stint with the Gauhati High Court, travelled extensively across the country to garner support, yet the numbers in the Parliament ‘let him down.’

But he showed dignity wishing Radhakrishnan success on the latter’s mission.

“Today, the MPs have rendered their verdict in the election for the office of the Vice President of India. I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great Republic…Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished. The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour…I wish the Vice President-elect Shri CP Radhakrishnan the very best as he embarks upon his tenure,” he said.