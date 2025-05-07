Operation Sindoor: Flights in Northern India cancelled after military strike in Pakistan

Guwahati: Several airports in northern India were shut down on Wednesday following military strikes carried out by India near the border with Pakistan in the early hours of the day.

The move led to widespread flight disruptions across the region.

According to airport officials, Srinagar Airport was among the first to suspend operations. Budget carrier SpiceJet confirmed on social media that other affected airports included Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, and Dharamshala.

National carrier Air India also announced that all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot were cancelled until 12 p.m. on Wednesday. IndiGo later added that its operations from Bikaner were similarly impacted.

Airlines took to social media to alert passengers about potential delays and cancellations, urging them to check the status of their flights and make alternate travel plans as necessary.

Flight tracking platforms showed a noticeable absence of commercial aircraft in the airspace north of New Delhi, underscoring the scale of the shutdown and the heightened security situation in the region.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the military operations or how long the flight restrictions will remain in place.