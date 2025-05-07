Operation Sindoor: India strikes 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

Guwahati: The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, striking nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation was a “focused, measured, and non-escalatory” response, aimed strictly at infrastructure supporting cross-border terrorism.

Officials emphasized that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted, underscoring India’s intention to limit the scope of conflict while holding those responsible accountable.

The Defence Ministry stated, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack. We are living up to our commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

Of the nine sites targeted, four were located in Pakistan and five in PoK. Key locations included Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Kotli, Muzaffarabad (two camps), Gulpur, Bhimber, and Chak Amru. The strikes reportedly used special precision munitions, and the operation involved coordinated efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Pakistani military confirmed the strikes. In a press briefing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India carried out air strikes on sites in Bahawalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, labeling them a “cowardly attack.”

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have escalated rapidly following the Pahalgam terror attack, with India squarely blaming Pakistan for orchestrating the violence. Islamabad has denied involvement and has offered to participate in a “credible and independent investigation.”

A detailed official briefing from the Indian government is expected to follow, providing further clarity on the scope and outcomes of Operation Sindoor.