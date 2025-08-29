Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said his country was ready for a composite dialogue with India in a dignified and respectful manner on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, reports PTI.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, however, said, “Pakistan will not beg for talks.”

“Pakistan is ready for a composite dialogue with India in a dignified and respectful manner on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per its longstanding position on the matter,” he told reporters.

From New Delhi’s side, the stance is amply clear – dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Relations between the two hostile neigbours further nosedived after the dastardly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The mayhem caused deaths of 26 people.

India retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor‘ on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan responded with attack on Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian forces counter attacked several Pakistani military installations.

Finally, a ceasefire understanding was arrived at on May 10.

However, since then Islamabad has been trying to play a game of victory claim announcing to the world how they decimated several Indian Jets during the conflict.

In fact Dar too reiterated that “Pakistani forces proved their prowess in the air and on land in the conflict with India and warned of responding fully to “any provocation”.

“Pakistan is also ready to respond with full force to India in case any aggression is committed, even through sea,” he added.