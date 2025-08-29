PASIGHAT: A four-day long in-service training programme on the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022) concluded recently.

The programme was inaugurated on August 25 at DIET Pasighat, East Siang District, by Sonalika Jiwani, Deputy Commissioner as the Chief Guest and Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang District as Guest of Honour.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the training programme, a total of 40 teachers from various educational blocks of East Siang District attended with full enthusiasm under the guidance of Tapang Taki, Principal, DIET Pasighat.

The training was conducted smoothly and successfully and all faculty members of the institute along with its ministerial staff also participated actively to ensure the grand success of the programme, informed DIET Pasighat in a release.

Also Read: Assam class 9 student allegedly killed in Arunachal; police arrest college student

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the valedictory programme of four-day long in-service training for teachers on the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022), training completion certificates were distributed to the participants by the principal of the institute, Tapang Taki.

While speaking on the valedictory programme, Taki opined that the teachers who undergo training will be able and knowledgeable on the latest and updated teaching methods and techniques which in turn will benefit the students in learning.

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) is a district-level institution in India that acts as nodal centers for teacher training and professional development, aiming to improve the quality of elementary and secondary education at the grassroots level.