Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently holding a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police from states bordering Pakistan and Nepal.

The meeting follows India’s targeted military strikes, dubbed Operation Sindoor, on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

States participating in the video conference include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh is also attending.

In a decisive move, the Home Minister instructed all Central Armed Police Forces to immediately recall personnel currently on leave.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the internal security landscape and directed top security officials to remain on high alert and intensify surveillance across key regions.

Describing Operation Sindoor as India’s firm response to the killings in Pahalgam, Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to confronting terrorism with strength.

He stated that the Modi administration will not tolerate any attack on the nation or its citizens and remains determined to dismantle terrorist networks.

The Indian Air Force carried out the early morning airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting at least nine terrorist camps located in both Pakistan and PoK.

The operation, according to sources, resulted in the elimination of approximately 70 terrorists, with over 60 others injured.

Key terror hubs like Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya were among those hit.

In a historic moment, two women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, led the official briefing on Operation Sindoor.

Officials noted that their leadership served as a powerful symbol, honoring the women widowed by the Pahalgam attack and highlighting India’s resolve to stand strong against terrorism.