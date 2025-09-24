Guwahati: Security agencies on Wednesday arrested a Kashmir-based man for providing logistical support to terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists.

Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, 26, a resident of Kulgam, was taken into police custody and remanded for 14 days. Officials said the arrest came after a detailed analysis of weapons recovered during Operation Mahadev.

Investigators revealed that Kataria, who worked a contractual job and also taught local children, had established contact with militants months before the attack. He allegedly helped Lashkar operatives navigate forested areas in Kulgam prior to the assault.

The April attack, carried out by Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), killed 26 people, including 25 tourists. Authorities are now probing the militants’ past movements, hideouts, and the Overground Worker (OGW) network that aided the attackers.