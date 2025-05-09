Guwahati: Indian Armed Forces shot down hundreds of Pakistani drones that violated Indian airspace in a massive overnight intrusion between May 8 and 9.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, speaking during a media briefing, confirmed that Pakistan deployed 300–400 drones across 36 locations, from Leh to Sir Creek, in an attempt to target Indian military infrastructure. India responded swiftly, neutralizing the aerial threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic weapons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Our forces successfully intercepted and brought down a large number of drones, including an armed UAV attempting to strike the Bathinda military station,” said Singh.

India immediately launched retaliatory drone strikes on four Pakistani air defence positions, destroying at least one radar installation.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops intensified hostilities by firing heavy-caliber artillery and deploying armed drones across the Line of Control (LoC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Pakistani attacks targeted multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Tandhar, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udaipur, causing casualties and injuries among Indian army personnel.

Indian forces returned fire and inflicted significant damage on Pakistani positions, with unconfirmed reports of major losses on the Pakistani side.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in the briefing shared by the Ministry of Defence on X, confirmed that Indian forces stayed on high alert and successfully foiled further Pakistani drone intrusion attempts.

On the night of 8–9 May 2025, Pakistan carried out large-scale violations of Indian airspace, attempting to target military infrastructure with 300–400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek. Indian forces neutralized many using kinetic and non-kinetic means. An armed… pic.twitter.com/LCOAwcMNjh — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2025

Pakistan kept its civilian airspace open during the military operation, deliberately leaving its skies open to shield its military assets behind civilian aircraft, risking international flights.

On May 7, just a day before the escalation, Pakistan had already launched a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack at 8.30 pm, but again refrained from grounding civilian traffic.

Wing Commander Singh reported that preliminary analysis of downed drone debris suggests Pakistan used Songar drones sourced from Turkey. Forensic investigations are underway.

Singh further said that Pakistan is using civil airliners as shields, fully aware that its attack on India would trigger a swift response.

This reckless move endangers unsuspecting civilian aircraft, including international flights operating near IP between the India–Pakistan border, Singh added.



