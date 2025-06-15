Guwahati: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon as an old iron bridge spanning the Indrayani River in Pune’s Maval tehsil collapsed, leaving two people dead and several feared swept away.

Sources indicate that the accident, which occurred near the Kundamala area around 3:30 PM, saw a large number of weekend visitors plunge into the river.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirms two fatalities and offers condolences to families affected by the Pune bridge collapse.

The Talegaon Dabhade police station initially reported that one person was believed to have been swept away, while rescuers immediately saved three others after the collapse.

“According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families,” Fadnavis stated on his official social media handle X (Formerly Twitter).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

???? ??????????? ?????????? ?????? ???? ????????? ??????? ?? ??? ?????? ???????? ?????????? ????? ???? ????? ???? ????.

?? ????? ???????? ??????????? 2 ??????? ?????? ???? ???. ?? ??????? ???????? ??????????? ????? ????. ????????? ?????????????? ?????? ????? ?????? ????.

??… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 15, 2025

Later, CM Fadnavis updated the rescue figures, stating, “We have rescued 6 people so far. We have ordered all agencies to be in alert mode. 32 people sustained injuries, and 6 of them are critical. We have admitted them to the hospital for treatment.”

Authorities are continuing rescue efforts as fears remain for those the river may have swept away, sources added.