Agartala: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the residences of several individuals in Tripura as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Officials confirmed that the homes of Mihir Debnath, Mampi Ghosh, Sawarup Banik, Hardhan Baidya, and Utpal Kumar Chowdhury were searched by the central agency.

The operations took place across multiple locations, including Badharghat, AD Nagar, and Bodhjung Nagar in West Tripura, as well as the Nalchar area in Sepahijala district.

While the ED has not yet released an official statement regarding the raids, sources suggested that the actions are connected to suspected financial misconduct.

The early-morning operations, carried out with the assistance of security personnel including the CRPF, reportedly created tension in the areas where the searches were conducted.

Authorities have not provided further details on the outcomes of the raids, and updates are awaited.