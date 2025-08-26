Assam Govt Job 2025 RTV Hojai Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in RTV Hojai Assam in 2025.

Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Pharmaceutics on contractual basis in 2025. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University located at Hojai. The university came into being through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017. The Act was approved by the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. It was created by upgrading Hojai College, established on 11 July 1964, a general degree college situated in Hojai district, Assam. It was named after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non-European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The UGC has recognized Rabindranath Tagore University as an institution “empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies/councils. The educational institution also provides courses through Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses in Distance Learning mode

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Pharmaceutical Chemistry : 1

Pharmaceutics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC and PCI norms altogether

How to apply :

Interest candidate may submit their C.V.(Both Soft & also Hard Copy) by 5th of September, 2025.

Applications shall be received only in offline mode either Registered or Speed Post in Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai, Assam. Candidates may also send their C.V. by e-mail: [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here